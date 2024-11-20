"Win is a win": Indian Women's Hockey captain Salima Tete hails Asian Champions Trophy triumph

Rajgir (Bihar) [India], November 20 : Indian women's hockey captain Salima Tete expressed immense pride and gratitude after her team clinched a hard-fought victory against China in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy.

Reflecting on the intense match, Tete acknowledged the strength of their opponents but emphasized the significance of the win.

"We have finally achieved what we had thought. A win is a win, whether it is by one goal or two goals," Tete said, celebrating the team's accomplishment.

Praising China's performance, she added, "China's team is very good, their defence was very good. They gave us a tough fight throughout the match."

The Indian captain also took a moment to thank the supporters who cheered them on.

"I thank the audience who supported us. Their encouragement played a big role in our victory," she said.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team were crowned Champions of the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024, at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium today, after a 1-0 victory over China in the Final. The game saw both teams trade blows in the first half but India upped the intensity in the second half and a goal from Deepika (31') ensured India defended their Asian Champions Trophy title.

Hockey India has declared a reward of Rs 3 Lakh each for all players and Rs1.5 Lakh each for all support staff following the Indian Women's Hockey Team's triumphant victory in the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024.

Adding to this moment, the Asian Hockey Federation also announced a reward for podium finishers for the very first time in the competition's history. India will receive a substantial USD 10,000, while China and Japan will be awarded USD 7,000 and USD 5,000 respectively.

Both teams fiercely contested every inch of territory as the game began, trading circle entries without managing any shots on goal. It was an intense, end-to-end battle, but neither side could find the finishing touch for most of the quarter. In the final minutes of the quarter, India strung together a series of quick passes to penetrate the shooting circle. However, the Chinese defence stayed resilient, closely marking the forwards and preventing any clear goalscoring opportunities and the first quarter ended goalless.

In the second quarter, China took the initiative and earned a penalty corner two minutes in, but Bichu Devi showcased her catlike reflexes by leaping high to swat away a close-range shot from Jinzhuang Tan. India immediately responded by earning a penalty corner in the very next minute, but Deepika's drag flick was brilliantly saved by the Chinese goalkeeper Surong Wu. Both teams traded another set of penalty corners, yet neither could find the back of the net. The game continued to be an intense, end-to-end battle, with neither side willing to give an inch. As a result, the first half ended with the score still locked at 0-0.

Within seconds of the second half India earned another penalty corner, after a mist-trap, Navneet passed to Deepika on the left wing of the circle, who found the bottom right corner of the goal with a harrowing reverse shot and granted India the lead in the game. In search of a second goal, India pressed higher and pegged China back into their own half. With three minutes left in the quarter, China began rotating the ball along the backline to gain control but India won the ball and set Deepika on a counter. She stepped up to take a penalty stroke after she was fouled but her low shot was saved by Ting Li on the line to keep China in the game.

As the final quarter began, China showed greater resolve, pressing forward with determination. However, India quickly regained control, pushing China back and earning a penalty corner within two minutes but Sushila's shot was easily kicked away by Surong Wu in goal. China then rallied and intensified its pursuit for an equalizer, but the Indian defence remained impenetrable, effectively shutting down all avenues for China's attacks. In the end, India's exemplary defence ensured they clinched their third Asian Champions Trophy title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

