"Winning Arjuna Award is an honour": Abhishek Nain reflects on his journey, future goals

By Diptayan Hazra

Rourkela (Odisha) [India], January 23 : Indian hockey player Abhishek Nain shared his inspiring journey, challenges, and aspirations after being honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award.

The 24-year-old, who played a pivotal role in securing a historic bronze medal for India in hockey at the Paris Olympics. Abhishek's path to success has been marked by hard work, perseverance, and grit.

For every athlete, achieving success on the grandest stages is the ultimate goal, a culmination of years of hard work and dedication.

"The Olympic medal was a completely different feeling. Winning the Arjuna Award is an honour, and I am very happymy family is thrilled too but for me, that Olympic medal is a dream come true," Abhishek shared, while speaking to ANI.

After winning an Asian Games gold medal in 2022, the Olympic bronze medal solidified India's resurgence in hockey on the global stage.

Recalling the most challenging moments of the Olympics, he said, "The quarterfinal against Great Britain was unforgettable. We faced a red card and had to play 41 minutes with one player down. The pressure was immense, but the team stood by each other, fought hard, and overcame the odds. That match defined our resilience and unity as a team."

Looking ahead, Abhishek is clear about his priorities. His main goal is to help India win gold at the next Olympics and perform well in the World Cup. He aims to bring back the golden era of Indian hockey, where awards and accolades will follow automatically.

"My main goal is to bring back the golden era of Indian hockey. If we can achieve that, the awards will follow automatically. My focus is on helping India win gold at the next Olympics and I also want our team to perform well in the World Cup. It's about bringing glory back to Indian hockey," he noted.

Abhishek emphasized the importance of consistency and belief, both in international tournaments and in the Hockey India League, where he plays for the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. He acknowledged the team's inconsistency and stressed the need to stay focused and determined.

Speaking about his experience in the league, Abhishek acknowledged the ups and downs.

"We've been inconsistent at timeswinning some matches, losing others. Consistency is key in this league. Our next match against Kalinga Lancers is a do-or-die situation. If we lose, qualifying for the playoffs will be very difficult but we believe in ourselves and are ready to fight," he said.

The Rarh Bengal Tigers are currently fifth on the league table with four wins and three losses, making their upcoming matches critical for progression.

As a young player himself, Abhishek offered words of encouragement to India's aspiring hockey stars.

"Hockey India is doing a great job developing infrastructure at the grassroots level. My advice to young players is to believe in themselves. If you are consistent, hardworking, and determined, you can represent India and win medals. The Hockey India League is a fantastic platform to showcase talent, and opportunities are abundant. Stay focused, and success will follow," his message to the aspiring youngsters.

