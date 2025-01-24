"Winning Asian Games gold will bring us closer to our Olympic dream": India Women's Hockey team captain

By Diptayan Hazra

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 24 : India women's hockey team captain Salima Tete has set her sights firmly on her future goals, both personal and team-oriented, after recently being honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Salima spoke withabout her aspirations, the challenges faced by women's hockey, and the impact of the Hockey India League (HIL). She said that her ultimate goal is to secure a gold medal at the Asian Games, which will pave the way for country's qualification to the Olympics.

"My personal goal is to win the Asian Games. If we win the Asian Games, we will qualify for the Olympics. It's the same for the team as well. We constantly talk to each other about how winning gold at the Asian Games will bring us closer to our Olympic dream," Salima toldwith conviction.

The team's collective focus on this milestone reflects their determination to excel on the continental stage and secure their place among the world's best.

She said receiving the Arjuna Award has been a moment of immense pride for her. She attributes her success to her team and support staff.

"Winning the Arjuna Award feels incredible. It's a dream for every athlete, and it's a big achievement for me but I would like to dedicate this award to my team because hockey is a team game. I'm also grateful to the staff who have supported me from the beginning," she expressed.

She said Arjuna Award is a huge honour for her family.

"It's a huge honour for my family and me. Coming from a small background, achieving this with the support of my parents is a very big thing," Salima added.

On Indian Women's Hockey team could not qualify for Paris Olympics last year, she said, "In life, there are ups and downs. After the Olympics, we really backed ourselves despite some setbacks. We are focused on playing good hockey again and reaching even greater heights."

She said the team is united in its vision to improve and grow the sport.

"We constantly discuss how we can elevate our game. We are committed to playing hockey at the highest level," she added.

As the captain of both the national team and Soorma Hockey Club, Salima reflected on the nuances of leadership in different environments.

"There isn't much difference between leading a club and the national team. Initially, there was pressure, it's a little different playing for India and here [club]. While playing for India there is little pressure but now I've adjusted. When I step onto the field, I see myself as a player first, not a captain. That mindset helps me stay focused," Salima shared.

She emphasized the importance of mutual support within the team, both at the club and national levels.

With the Hockey India League bringing international players to Indian turf, Salima believes the league has the potential to shape the future of Indian hockey.

"HIL has just started, and playing alongside foreign players has been a great learning experience. We're observing their strengths, weaknesses, routines, and lifestyle. It's a big opportunity for young players to learn and grow," she said.

Salima also noted the league's influence on the younger generation.

"In Ranchi, for example, so many kids come to watch the matches. Even if they don't get a chance to play now, they are inspired by what they see, and that will motivate them to aim higher in the future."

As a leader, achiever, and inspiration, Salima Tete's journey reflects the promise of Indian women's hockey. With her unwavering determination, she continues to set an example for aspiring athletes, proving that dedication and teamwork can lead to incredible milestones.

Salima's dream of taking Indian hockey to greater heights resonates not only within her team but across the nation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor