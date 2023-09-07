“With everyone vying, I never expected to make it”: Hockey player Deepika on her selection for Asian Games 

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 7 : Indian hockey player Deepika has said that she had not expected that she will be included in the Indian women's side for the Asian Games as there are many players keen for a place in the team.

Deepika, who hails from Hisar in Haryana, picked up a hockey stick in 2012 on her way to wrestling practice with her brother and after years of hard work, she made the cut for the Indian Women's Hockey Team, that will compete in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

"My family has always been supportive of my hockey career. Even though a lot was said when I first started playing, my father never let it reach my ears," the 19-year-old said, according to a Hockey India press release.

"And after my first Sub Junior National Championships in 2017, they started motivating me even more, their belief in me was visible."

Deepika's initial appearance with the Junior Indian Women's Hockey Team as a forward was to the Youth Olympic Qualifiers in March 2018. She has since competed in the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2021 in Potchefstroom, South Africa, where the team finished fourth, as well as the Women's Junior Asia Cup team, where India won Gold.

"With everyone vying for a spot, I never expected to make it to the team, and I was ecstatic when I found out. It's my first time going to a big tournament, and I was a little nervous at first, but chief coach Janneke Schopman and the senior players have kept me grounded," she said.

"My father has had a few sleepless nights since he found out, I suppose because he can't believe it's actually happening, but seeing him as happy as a child when he was in Bengaluru for the send-off ceremony was very fulfilling. He himself said he didn't think I'd be chosen, but he is extremely proud of everything I'm accomplishing," she added.

Deepika is one of three drag flickers available to Chief Coach Janneke for penalty corners. She scored seven goals in six games at the Women's Junior Asia Cup, four of which came from penalty corners.

"I don't feel pressure to score by flicking, all the players let me focus on my skill and encourage me to keep the shot on goal as much as I can," she said when asked if she feels pressure while taking penalty corners.

“We've been working on drag flicking with Rupinder Pal Singh in camp for a few days now. He's got us working on beating the first rusher, showing us where the ball can be stopped, and how to release if the ball is stopped on the sides. All of this help will undoubtedly help me in match situations during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou."

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team is placed in Pool A.

