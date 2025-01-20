Women's HIL: Soorma Hockey Club register comprehensive 5-1 victory over Delhi SG Pipers

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 20 : Soorma Hockey Club returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Delhi SG Pipers in the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Tuesday.

Charlotte Englebert (6') and Sonam (9', 10') gave Soorma a comfortable lead in the first quarter. Charlotte Stapenhorst (36') further extended the lead in the third quarter but Sangita Kumari (38') pulled a goal back soon after. But Penny Squibb (60') found the back of the net in the last minute to round off a five-star performance for Soorma, as per a press release from HIL.

Soorma Hockey Club started strong, pressing the Delhi SG Pipers deep into their half. Their early pressure paid off when Maria Verschoor set up Charlotte Englebert on the left wing, who bypassed Bichu Devi Kharibam in goal with a low reverse sweep to open the scoring. Shortly after, Englebert and Charlotte Stapenhorst unleashed a flurry of shots. A save by Bichu fell to Sonam, who bundled the ball over the line to double Soorma's lead. In the very next minute, Englebert dodged past defenders around the circle and picked out Stapenhost, who lobbed the ball across goal and Sonam was alert to touch the ball in and make it 3-0 for Soorma in the first quarter.

The onslaught on the Pipers' goal continued in the second quarter with Englebert and Stapenhorst combining to unleash a couple of attempts on goal. The Pipers found some rhythm, with Preeti Dubey making a run into the circle and lifting the ball across the goal, but no teammate could connect. Verschoor and Englebert controlled the midfield, generating more opportunities for Soorma, but Bichu and the Pipers' defence held firm to prevent further damage.

The Pipers employed aerial passes to bypass the Soorma press as the third quarter began and found Sangita Kumari on the baseline but she was shut down quickly by the goalkeeper, Savita. The game became more end to end with the Pipers committing more players forward but five minutes into the quarter, Englebert pinched the ball from the Pipers and unloaded to Stapenhorst, who lifted the ball past Elodie Picard to make it 4-0. The Pipers were quick to respond as Navneet Kaur found Sangita high up the pitch and without any defender in front of her, she rocketed the ball past Savita to score their first goal. They surged ahead in search of a second goal but Soorma remained tough in defence for the rest of the quarter.

Soorma slowed down the tempo to maintain possession of the ball but Navneet Kaur went on to earn the first penalty corner of the match for the Pipers five minutes into the last quarter. However, Manisha Chauhan's flick was easily swatted away by Savita. Pipers showed more intent after that chance with Charlotte Watson barging into the circle but her shot was tame. With five minutes left, Pipers earned another penalty corner but Lily Owsley was unable to deflect Deepika's effort towards goal. Soorma showcased impressive defensive play to keep the ball out of goal and earned a penalty corner of their own in the last minute and Penny Squibb picked out the top left corner to secure the 5-1 victory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor