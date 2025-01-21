Women's Hockey India League: Odisha Warriors edge past JSW Soorma in penalty shootout

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 21 : Odisha Warriors registered a 0 - 0 (2 -0) penalty shootout victory against JSW Soorma Hockey Club in the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Tuesday. After an intense midfield battle across four quarters and no goal to separate the two teams in regular time, the match advanced to penalty shootouts. Sonika and Kaitlin Nobbs scored in penalty shootouts while Jocelyn Bartram made four saves to secure the bonus point, as per HIL release.

Odisha Warriors kept more possession as the game began but JSW Soorma Hockey Club were solid in defence and made advances of their own into the opposition half. Both teams were slow and careful with the ball, meaning there was no significant goalscoring opportunity until Soorma's Charlotte Stapenhorst earned a penalty corner with four minutes left in the quarter. However, Penny Squibb's flick was kicked out by Jocelyn Bartram and the first quarter remained goalless.

The back and forth continued in the midfield as the second quarter began with neither team willing to give an inch. Halfway through the quarter Englebert stole the ball at the half line, bolted to the shooting circle and earned a penalty corner but Soorma failed to create a shooting chance. The Warriors responded by earning their own penalty corner soon after but Yibbi Jansen's flick was deflected away by Soorma's guardian in goal, Savita. And the first half came to an end without any goals.

The Odisha Warriors began the third quarter with greater intent and earned a penalty corner. However, Yibbi Jansen's powerful dragflick was met with an equally superb save from Savita. Soorma had a period of sustained pressure in the minutes that followed but failed to muster a shot on goal. Meanwhile, on a counter attack, the Warriors' Kaitlin Nobbs found the side board with a thunderous slap from an acute angle, extending the deadlock to the last quarter.

Stapenhorst drew a penalty corner for Soorma as the final quarter began but Penny Squibb's effort was easily deflected away by Jocelyn Bartram. Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, on a counter attack for the Warriors, forced Savita to rush out and push the ball away and the ball fell to Neha but she was unable to direct it towards goal. Both teams traded punches as the quarter came to a close but neither was able to break down the others' defence until Soorma got a penalty corner chance with a minute left in the game. However, Soorma failed to find the back of the net, forcing the game into penalty shootouts.

In the penalty shootouts, Odisha Warriors' Sonika and Kaitlin Nobbs converted their chances while Jocelyn Bartram remained unbeatable in goal, shutting down all attempts on her goal and securing the bonus point for her team.

