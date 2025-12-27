Women's Hockey India League set for high-octane second season in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 27 : The second season of the Women's Hockey India League is all set to push the standards of women's hockey even higher when it gets underway in Ranchi from December 28 to January 10. Building on the success of the inaugural edition, which saw packed stands and high-quality contests, the upcoming season will once again bring together India's top talent and leading international stars in a compact, high-intensity window, according to a release.

The women's league will be staged exclusively at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, with four franchises Ranchi Royals, SG Pipers, JSW Soorma Hockey Club and Shrachi Bengal Tigers contesting the title. The tournament will follow a double round-robin format, with each team facing the others twice in the league phase, before the top two sides qualify for the Grand Final on January 10, 2026.

Last season, Odisha Warriors clinched the inaugural Women's Hero Hockey India League title, with JSW Soorma Hockey Club finishing runners-up after a closely fought contest. The new season promises another intense battle, with JSW Soorma Hockey Club in particular vowing to go one step further after topping the league stage and narrowly missing out in the Final. Fans can also look forward to seeing Indian internationals and global stars from hockey powerhouses such as the Netherlands, Argentina, Belgium, Australia, Spain and Great Britain in action.

Meanwhile, Ranchi Royals will aim to bank on home support and go all the way, while Shrachi Bengal Tigers and SG Pipers will also be vying to get their hand on the coveted title after finishing third and fourth, respectively, last season.

The opening match will see hosts Ranchi Royals take on SG Pipers under lights on December 28, setting the tone for 13 days of top-flight women's hockey in front of passionate Jharkhand crowds. Across 13 matches, the league is expected to deliver fast-paced, attacking hockey and a valuable platform for young Indian players to test themselves against some of the world's best.

The second season of the Women's Hockey India League is positioned to further enhance India's reputation as a global hub for world-class hockey and to inspire the next generation of girls to take up the sport.

Speaking ahead of the competition, Ranchi Royals Captain Nikki Pradhan said, "We are proud to begin the new season on home turf in Ranchi, where the passion for hockey is unmatched. Our group is excited to set the tone for the league with fearless, attacking hockey from the very first whistle. As captain, my focus is on creating a tight, trusting unit where every player feels empowered to express herself. If we stick to our structure and enjoy the big moments, the results will take care of themselves," as quoted from a release.

SG Pipers Captain Navneet Kaur also shared her thoughts and stated, "There is a bounce-back mindset within the SG Pipers group this season, and that intent has been visible from the start. The squad is balanced with a blend of international experience and Indian players, which provides depth across positions. Training under Sofie Gierts is structured and demanding. The sessions are clear in purpose, focusing on discipline, defensive organisation, and collective responsibility. This has created an environment where players are competitive and aligned with the direction the team is taking."

Meanwhile, JSW Soorma Hockey Club Captain Savita said, "Coming so close to the title last season has only sharpened our resolve. JSW Soorma Hockey Club has unfinished business in this league, and we are determined to turn last year's pain into this year's motivation. We want to inspire fans with our style of hockey and show that Soorma can finish the job this time."

The team's Co-Captain Salima Tete added, "For us, it's about playing with intent every minute. We have the quality across the squad, and if we stay disciplined, control the midfield and back ourselves in key moments, we believe we can go all the way this season."

Also, Shrachi Bengal Tigers Captain Vandana Katariya said, "This is a special group with a strong Bengal identity and a real hunger to prove ourselves against the best. The Tigers will bring speed, flair and a lot of heart to every contest. We respect every opponent, but we fear none. If we stay brave on the ball, defend as a unit and keep our composure in crunch moments, Shrachi Bengal Tigers can be a serious contender for the title."

