1, 314 Indians airlifted from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, by 7 civilian flights

A total of 1,314 Indians were airlifted on Monday by seven civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, the Civil Aviation Ministry said. "Tomorrow, two special civilian flights are expected to operate from Suceva, Romania, to bring more than 400 Indians back home," the ministry's statement added. On Monday, four civilian flights landed in Delhi while two reached Mumbai, the ministry noted. "One flight is expected late in the evening (on Monday)," it mentioned. The Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 following a fierce Russian military offensive. Indian citizens stuck in war-hit Ukraine are being airlifted once they cross over to neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and conveyed his concerns over the safety and security of Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy. Modi also suggested a direct conversation between Putin and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. President Putin briefed Prime Minister Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams, it said."Prime Minister Modi welcomed the ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and expressed hope that they would lead to cessation of the conflict. He suggested that a direct conversation between President Putin and President Zelenskyy may greatly assist the ongoing peace efforts," it said.Putin briefed Modi about the ongoing measures related to humanitarian corridors for facilitating evacuation of civilians including Indian students.

