1 dead, 3 injured in German asylum centre fire

Berlin, Feb 26 One person died while three others suffered minor to serious injuries following a fire in an asylum centre in Nordlingen, a town in the southern German state of Bavaria, authorities have said.

The cause of the fire which broke out on Sunday is still under investigation, a police spokesperson said in a statement. The accommodation is no longer habitable, Xinhua news agency reported.

The approximately 50 residents are temporarily housed in a hall.

