1 dead, 3 injured in German asylum centre fire
By IANS | Published: February 26, 2024 07:48 AM2024-02-26T07:48:06+5:302024-02-26T07:50:07+5:30
Berlin, Feb 26 One person died while three others suffered minor to serious injuries following a fire in an asylum centre in Nordlingen, a town in the southern German state of Bavaria, authorities have said.
The cause of the fire which broke out on Sunday is still under investigation, a police spokesperson said in a statement. The accommodation is no longer habitable, Xinhua news agency reported.
The approximately 50 residents are temporarily housed in a hall.
