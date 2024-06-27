1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing, shooting in Washington state

San Francisco, June 27 One was killed and three others were injured inside a vehicle on Interstate 5 in Federal Way in the US state of Washington, according to State Patrol.

State Patrol troopers responded to the scene on northbound I-5 and found four people in a black BMW, Xinhua news agency reported.

The incident took place on Wednesday noon.

The male driver died from being stabbed.

One male passenger was shot multiple times, and another male passenger and a female passenger each had multiple stab injuries.

They were sent to the hospital for treatment, according to State Patrol.

