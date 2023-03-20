1 dead, 5 trapped after China coal mine accident
March 20, 2023
Guiyang, March 20 One person died and five others were trapped after a coal mine accident happened in Qianxi City of southwest China's Guizhou Province.
The accident took place on Sunday in a coal mine under construction in the town of Guli, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a press release by the city government.
