1 dead, 7 injured after driver plows through crowd in Colorado

Washington, Oct 10 One person was killed and seven others were injured after a driver plowed through a group gathered outside a restaurant in the city of Golden in Colorado, authorities said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to Rock Rest Lodge, the restaurant, on reports of a hit-and-run crash involving multiple victims on Sunday morning, reports Xinhua news agency.

"When deputies arrived, one male victim was unconscious and later pronounced deceased on scene, four additional male victims were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, and three other victims with minor injuries remained on scene for interviews with deputies and investigators," said the office.

Witnesses reported an altercation outside the restaurant prior to the hit-and-run, which involved a Ruben Marquez and some of the victims.

After the two parties were separated by restaurant employees, Marquez backed his vehicle, a Chevy Silverado, out of a parking spot in front of the restaurant and seemed to intentionally drive into the victims, striking at least eight individuals, including restaurant employees, the office said.

The suspect vehicle was later seen in the area by a responding deputy.

With assistance from the Colorado State Patrol, the vehicle was stopped and Marquez and two male passengers were taken into custody without further incident, it added.

