1 killed, 17 injured in gas explosion in Turkey

Ankara, Nov 4 An explosion caused by natural gas in a building in the Black Sea region of Turkey left one person killed and 17 others injured, media reported.

The explosion occurred on Sunday in a five-storey apartment on the Osmancik road in Corum province, causing damage to surrounding houses, the state-run TRT broadcaster report said.

Fire, health, and police teams were dispatched to the scene, working to rescue the citizens trapped in the building, it said as reported by Xinhua news agency.

The surrounding buildings were evacuated, the street was closed to traffic, and a security lane was drawn into the area, it added.

Corum Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched a judicial investigation into the explosion.

On July 1, a natural gas explosion in Turkey's western province of Izmir killed five people and injured at least 60 others.

According to state-run TRT broadcaster, the explosion occurred at 2:43 p.m. local time on Sunday at a business on the ground floor of a building in Torbali district.

At least 10 of the injured are in critical condition.

Izmir Governor Suleyman Elban told TRT that the explosion damaged 11 buildings in the vicinity.

"As a precautionary measure, the gas supply has been cut off, and the area is being evacuated. Our security forces have taken necessary actions," Elban said.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on X that an investigation has been launched into the explosion, with the coordination of two public prosecutors.

