1 killed, 3 injured by Israeli bombings on Lebanon

Beirut, Feb 11 One Hezbollah fighter was killed, and three civilians were injured on Saturday at dawn as Israeli warplanes bombed the southeastern Lebanese villages of Khiam, Jarmaq and Kafr Kila, according to Lebanese military sources.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Lebanese Red Cross and the Muslim Scout Association had transported the slain and wounded to three governmental hospitals in southern Lebanon.

Moreover, Israeli warplanes also bombed Lebanon's southern city of Nabatieh, targeting for the first time the villages of Jibchit and Harouf, according to the sources.

For its part, Hezbollah said its fighters used Grad rockets to attack for the first time the Israeli "Kilaa" barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing increased tension since October 8, 2023, after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel in support of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 255 people on the Lebanese side, including 183 Hezbollah members and 39 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.

