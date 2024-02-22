1 killed, 8 wounded in terror attack near Jerusalem

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 22 (ANI/TPS): One person was killed and eight others were injured in when three Palestinians opened fire on cars waiting to pass a checkpoint north of Jerusalem on Thursday morning.

Two of the gunmen were shot and killed by police officers at the scene, said Police Commander Uzi Levy. The third gunmen fled the scene, only to be killed by police shortly afterwards.

The eight victims were evacuated to local hospitals. According to Magen David Adom emergency responders, two were seriously injured, three were moderately injured, and three suffered light injuries.

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) identified the terrorists as 31-year-old Kadam Zuahara of Bethlehem, his 26-year-old brother Muhammad, and 31-year-old Ahmed Alohash. All are from Bethlehem. Police said they were armed with assault rifles and Carlo rifles. One of the terrorists was also carrying a grenade.

Kadam was previously imprisoned for staying illegally in Israel. (ANI/TPS)

