1 killed in armed attack on church in Istanbul, probe ordered

Istanbul, Jan 29 One person was killed in an armed attack on an Italian church in Turkey's largest city Istanbul, said Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

Yerlikaya said on social media platform X that two masked people organised the attack at the Santa Maria Church in the Sariyer district on the European side of the city at around 11:40 a.m. local time on Sunday.

"A large-scale investigation into the incident and efforts to apprehend the attackers have been initiated," Yerlikaya noted, adding that Turkey strongly condemns the "vile" attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said that a deputy chief public prosecutor and two public prosecutors have been assigned to investigate the incident.

"The investigation is being carried out in a multifaceted and meticulous manner," Tunc said on X.

Omer Celik, the ruling Justice and Development Party Deputy Chairman, strongly condemned the armed attack.

"Those who aim at the peace and security of our citizens will never achieve their ambitions," Celik said on X.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu also announced on X that "we will never allow those who try to disrupt our unity and peace by attacking the places of faith in our city".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor