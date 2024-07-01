1 Palestinian killed, 5 injured in Israeli attack in West Bank

Ramallah, July 1 One Palestinian man was killed and five others injured in an Israeli drone attack targeting a house in the Nour Shams refugee camp in the city of Tulkarm in the northern West Bank, Palestinian sources said.

"One Palestinian dead and five injured, including two in serious condition, arrived at Tulkarm Governmental Hospital as a result of an Israeli bombing on Nour Shams camp," the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry said on Sunday in a press statement as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Palestinian security sources told Xinhua that an Israeli drone bombed a house in the Al-Manshiya neighbourhood in the camp with three missiles.

According to the sources, the targeted house belonged to the uncle of Mohammed Jaber, the commander of the Tulkarm Brigade of the Islamic Jihad Movement, who has been wanted by the Israeli army.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the raid.

More than 550 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire across the West Bank and East Jerusalem since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor