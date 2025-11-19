$1 trillion Saudi investment in US, F-35 sale to Riyadh as Trump, MBS announce major strategic deals

Washington, DC [US], November 19 : President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia have finalised finalised a series of "landmark agreements" that deepen the US-Saudi "strategic partnership," expand opportunities for high-paying American jobs, strengthen critical supply chains, and reinforce regional stability, "all while putting American workers, industry, and security first," the White House said.

President Trump also approved a major defence sale package, "including future F-35 deliveries, which strengthens the US defence industrial base and ensures Saudi Arabia continues to buy American. The President secured an agreement for Saudi Arabia to purchase nearly 300 American tanks, enabling Saudi Arabia to build up its own defence capabilities and safeguarding hundreds of American jobs," the White House said in a statement

Crown Prince Salman's announcement of USD 1 trillion in the United States marks a sharp rise from the USD 600 billion pledge made during President Donald Trump's visit to Riyadh earlier this year, as per the White House.

A key outcome of the meetings was the Joint Declaration on Civil Nuclear Energy Cooperation, which lays the foundation for a decades-long, multi-billion-dollar nuclear energy partnership with the Saudi Kingdom. The agreement confirms that US companies will be Saudi Arabia's preferred partners for nuclear energy projects, while ensuring all cooperation follows strict non-proliferation standards.

The White House described the deal as a major step in securing America's leadership in global energy technology.

Washington and Riyadh also signed a Critical Minerals Framework to diversify and secure mineral supply chains. This agreement builds on similar deals President Trump secured with other trading partners to safeguard America's supply chain resilience for essential minerals, as per White House.

Another significant agreement was a landmark AI Memorandum of Understanding, which grants Saudi Arabia access to top-tier American artificial intelligence systems while placing safeguards to prevent foreign misuse of US technology.

President Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also signed the US-Saudi Strategic Defence Agreement (SDA), aimed at strengthening defence cooperation and enhancing regional deterrence. The deal includes arrangements designed to boost the US defence industrial base and makes it easier for US defence firms to operate in Saudi Arabia

In the statement, the White House wrote, "The SDA is a win for the America First agenda, making it easier for US defence firms to operate in Saudi Arabia, securing new burden-sharing funds from Saudi Arabia to defray US costs, and affirming that the Kingdom views the United States as its primary strategic partner. The President secured agreements reinforcing America's role as a regional security enabler, enhancing our US military partnerships to better allow partners to deter and defeat threats."

The White House confirmed approval of a major defence package that includes future deliveries of F-35 fighter jets and the Saudi purchase of nearly 300 US-made tanks.

The White House added, "The President secured an agreement for Saudi Arabia to purchase nearly 300 American tanks, enabling Saudi Arabia to build up its own defence capabilities and safeguarding hundreds of American jobs".

The administration said the full package of agreements, spanning nuclear energy, defence, critical minerals, AI, and financial cooperation, will significantly expand market access for American businesses. The United States and Saudi Arabia will also intensify work in the coming weeks to reduce non-tariff barriers and improve the investment environment.

Earlier, the Saudi leader received a reception befitting a head of state, with an Army-mounted honour guard, a military flyover of six planes, and cannon salutes on the White House South Lawn as he arrived at the White House.

Trump then walked his guest along the newly created "Presidential Walk of Fame" outside the West Wing before the two walked into the Oval Office."We have an extremely respected man in the Oval Office today, and a friend of mine for a long time," Trump said during the welcoming ceremony.

Inside the Oval Office, the crown prince indicated Saudi Arabia's willingness to join the Abraham Accords, the 2020 agreement that normalised ties between Israel and several Arab nations.

However, the Middle Eastern leader made clear this would be conditional on progress towards Palestinian statehood. "We want to be part of the accord, but we also want to be sure that we secure a clear path to a two-state solution," the crown prince said.

"We want them to coexist peacefully in the region, and we will do our best to reach a deal."

In a potentially significant shift, Trump announced plans to sell advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, ending Israel's exclusive access to the aircraft in the region. The move could alter the military balance in the Middle East, though the US has long maintained a policy commitment to Israel's "qualitative military edge" over regional neighbours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor