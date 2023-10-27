10 aid trucks enter Gaza; UN says current aid levels "nothing more than crumbs"

Gaza Border [Israel], October 27 : Ten more aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip on Friday, a spokesperson for the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing told the New York Times.

With this, a total of 84 trucks with food, medicine, and water have entered the enclave since Israel began allowing aid nearly a week ago, according to the newspaper.

The head of the UN Relief Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) issued a warning on Friday, expressing concerns about the escalating issues of hunger and disease in Gaza.

Philippe Lazzarini said current aid levels were "nothing more than crumbs" and would make little difference for the more than 2 million people living in Gaza.

"Over the last week, I followed closely the focus about the number of trucks entering Gaza. Many of us saw in these trucks a glimmer of hope. This is, however, becoming a distraction," Lazzarini said at a news conference in Jerusalem on Friday as reported by CNN.

"These show trucks are nothing more than crumbs that would not make a difference for the 2 million people (of Gaza)," he added.

Lazzarini stressed that the recent focus on the number of trucks entering Gaza was becoming a distraction, as these deliveries were viewed as inadequate.

"Food and water are running out. The streets of Gaza have started overflowing with sewage."

He highlighted the growing threats of hunger and disease faced by the people of Gaza, with food and water running low and sewage overflowing in the streets, creating the risk of a significant health hazard. "Gaza is on the brink of a massive health hazard as the risks of diseases are looming," he explained.

He criticised the insufficiency of aid efforts so far, saying that the current system in place was destined to fail and that meaningful, uninterrupted aid flow was necessary

"We should avoid conveying the message that few trucks a day means the siege is lifted for humanitarian aid. This is not true," he said. "The current system in place is geared to fail. What is needed is meaningful and non-interrupted aid flow."

Lazzarini also addressed concerns about aid diversion, asserting that UNRWA has strict mechanisms in place to ensure aid reaches those in need and does not fall into the wrong hands.

As Israeli airstrikes continue, the number of internally displaced people in Gaza is on the rise. Lazzarini called for fuel to be allowed into Gaza to maintain essential services, including bakeries, the water plant, and hospitals. He also expressed concern over the deaths of UNRWA staff during the conflict.

"One colleague died while on his way to pick up bread from a bakery. He left six children behind," said Lazzarini.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna joined the call for allowing aid into Gaza in significantly greater volumes, emphasising the need to ensure the safety of people in Gaza, including French citizens and NGO workers as reported by CNN.

"It is absolutely necessary to get aid into Gaza in a durable manner as soon as possible, in significantly greater volumes," Colonna said, adding that inspections on aid trucks were a "real obstacle" to the flow of needed supplies.

Colonna said that there were 170 people in Gaza whose safety France wanted to ensure, including some 50 French citizens, including NGO workers, along with their families and workers at the French cultural centre in Gaza, CNN reported.

