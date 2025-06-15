10 dead in Iranian attack on civilian areas; Israel Prez condoles loss of lives

Tel Aviv, June 15 Israeli President Isaac Herzog has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the overnight Iranian missile strikes that left at least ten people dead and more than 200 injured across various cities in Israel.

In a statement on social media platform X, Herzog called it "a very sad and difficult morning."

"Our sisters and brothers were murdered and injured last night by criminal Iranian attacks against the civilian population in Bat Yam, Tamra and other communities. Jews and Arabs, veteran citizens and new immigrants, including children and the elderly, women and men," he wrote.

"I share in the heavy mourning of the families and grieve the terrible loss. I pray for the recovery of the injured and to find the missing. We will mourn together. We will overcome together," he added.

The missile barrage struck Tel Aviv, Bat Yam, and the northern city of Tamra, causing widespread devastation. In Bat Yam alone, searches are ongoing for around 20 people still unaccounted for, The Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed that soldiers from the Home Front Command's Search and Rescue Brigade are continuing efforts at sites hit by Iranian ballistic missiles.

According to the IDF, four people were killed at one strike site, while more than 100 others were wounded in separate attacks. In total, the death toll has reached at least ten, with the number of wounded surpassing 200.

Hospitals across central Israel are currently treating the injured. Wolfson Medical Center in Holon has received 65 people, with five reported to be in critical condition, seven moderately injured, and the rest suffering from light wounds.

Shamir Medical Center in Be'er Ya'akov is treating 28 people, including one in critical condition, one moderate, and 20 with light injuries. Six individuals are receiving psychological care for anxiety.

Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer has taken in 37 patients, most with light to moderate injuries.

Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod is currently treating five people, one of whom is in critical condition, with the others in moderate condition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor