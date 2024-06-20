10 injured as shuttle bus crashes in Japan

Tokyo, June 20 A shuttle bus from a disability support facility in Japan's Kumamoto prefecture crashed on Thursday morning, leaving 10 people injured, including two seriously, according to local police.

At around 8:45 a.m. local time, the bus, carrying 10 people including the driver, veered off its intended path near Route 324 shortly after it departed from the facility in Reihoku Town, Xinhua news agency reported.

Failing to make a right turn, it crossed the road and crashed through the fence of a nearby facility's parking lot, ultimately plunging 1.5 metres down a slope about one kilometre northeast of the Reihoku Town Hall along the coastal area.

Among the 10 people onboard, two men in their 70s sustained serious injuries, including fractures, while the other eight, including the 40-year-old male driver and staff at the disability support facility, suffered minor injuries.

All injured were conscious when transported to the hospital.

Local police are investigating to determine the precise cause of the accident.

