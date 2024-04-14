10 killed in separate road accidents in Pakistan

Islamabad, April 14 At least 10 people were killed and 10 others injured in two separate road accidents in Pakistan in the past 24 hours, the rescue service reported on Sunday.

Four people were killed and eight others injured as two buses collided in the southern port city of Karachi, said the rescue service.

The collision took place due to rain in the morning near the Jokhio Mor area along the Super Highway, the rescue service said, adding that the deceased included a couple of children, XInhua news agency reported.

In another incident, at least six people were killed and two others injured on Saturday evening when a car overturned and fell into a ditch in Lasbela district of Balochistan province, said the rescue service.

The accident occurred near the Dhoraji area of the district due to over-speeding, it added.

In both incidents, the rescue workers reached the site and shifted the victims to the local hospitals, according to the rescue service.

