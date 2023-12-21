10 killed in shooting in Prague varsity building, assailant 'eliminated'

Prague, Dec 21 At least 10 people were killed and three dozen others injured in a mass shooting at a Charles University faculty building on Jan Palach Square in the Czech capital on Thursday afternoon, and the assailant has been "eliminated".

"The shooter has been eliminated !!! The entire building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens of injured on the scene," the Czech police had said in a post on X.

Prague's emergency service officials said that "a large number of ambulance units" were deployed at the faculty and the injuries ranged from light to very serious.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said "no other gunman has been confirmed" and asked people to follow police instructions.

In an earlier tweet, police had said that it was "currently responding to a reported shooting at a school in Namesti Jan Palach". The incident was reported at around 3.40 p.m. local time (2.40 p.m. GMT)

"Based on initial information, we can confirm that there are dead and injured people at the scene", the police said, adding that the whole of the square and surrounding area in Prague's Old Town was closed and urged people to stay away from the scene and remain indoors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor