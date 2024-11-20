10 MoU signed in Guyana during PM Modi visit

Georgetown, Nov 20 Ten MoUs, for collaboration in various key fields including hydrocarbons, agriculture, healthcare and medicine, and digital payments, were signed between India and Guyana on Wednesday, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the South American country.

The MoU on Cooperation in the Hydrocarbons Sector covers sourcing of crude, collaboration in natural gas, development of infrastructure, capacity building & sharing expertise in the entire hydrocarbon value chain.

The MoU for Bilateral Cooperation in the field of Agriculture and Allied Sectors will promote cooperation in the fields of agriculture and allied sectors through joint activities, and the exchange of scientific materials, information and personnel.

The Cultural Exchange Programme (2024-27)aims to strengthen cultural cooperation between India and Guyana including the promotion of cultural exchanges and cooperation in the fields of theatre, music, fine arts, literature, library and museum affairs.

The MoU Recognition of Indian Pharmacopoeia regulation MoU for Recognition of Indian Pharmacopoeia between Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and Ministry of Health, Guyana is to recognise the importance of developing close cooperation and exchanging information in the field of the regulation of medicines in accordance with their respective laws and regulations

The MoU between M/s HLL Lifecare Ltd and the Ministry of Health of Guyana for the implementation of the Janaushadhi Scheme (PMBJP) is for the supply of medicines to Public Procurement Agencies of CARICOM countries at affordable prices under the PMBJP Program.

The MoU between CDSCO and the Ministry of Health of Guyana on cooperation in the field of medical productsaims to establish the Medical Products Regulation Dialogue and Cooperation Framework in regard to pharmaceuticals including raw materials for pharmaceutical use, biological products, medical devices and cosmetic products

The INDIA STACK MoU on cooperation in the field of sharing successful digital solutions implemented at the population scale for digital transformation is to establish cooperation in the areas of digital transformation by means of capacity building, training programmes, exchange of best practices, exchange of public officials and experts, development of pilot or demo solutions, etc

The MoU between NPCI International Payments Ltd and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guyana for enabling the deployment of a UPI-like system in Guyana is for objective of the MoU is to understand the desire to enter into each other the possibility for the deployment of UPI-like real-time payment system in Guyana

The MoU on cooperation and collaboration in the field of Broadcasting between Prasar Bharti and National Communications Network, Guyana covers the exchange programmes in the fields of culture, education, science, entertainment, sports, and news as areas of mutual interest

The MoU between NDI (National Defence Institute, Guyana) & RRU (Rashtriya Raksha University, Gujarat) is to establish a collaborative framework between the two institutes to enhance research, education, and training in national security and defence studies.

