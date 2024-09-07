10 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombings in Gaza

Gaza, Sep 7 At least 10 Palestinians were killed in Israeli bombings targeting two residential houses in central and southern Gaza Strip, said Palestinian sources.

Palestinian security sources told Xinhua news agency on Friday that Israeli aircraft struck a house located west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Medical sources said that the airstrike killed five people, with several still trapped under the rubble, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also on Friday, five people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli bombing of a home in central Khan Younis, southern Gaza, the Palestinian Civil Defence said in a statement.

The Israeli army has not made any comment on the incidents.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 others taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 40,878, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Thursday.

Early on Friday, medical sources reported that 18 Palestinians, including four children, were killed in airstrikes by Israeli warplanes targeting the central Gaza Strip, with one of the strikes hitting tents set up for displaced persons in what the Israeli military claims a "humanitarian safe zone".

An ongoing blockade of the Gaza Strip has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.

