10 terrorists killed in Pakistan in two separate operations

Islamabad, April 6 At least 10 terrorists were killed in Pakistan by the security forces in two separate operations, the media reported on Saturday, citing officials.

According to the media wing of the Pakistani military, security forces carried out intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan districts.

In the first operation, "after an intense fire exchange, eight terrorists were killed", the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement, adding that the terrorists were actively involved in terrorist activities as well as the killing of innocent civilians, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ISPR statement also mentioned that a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered during the operation.

The ISPR further said a second operation was also conducted in North Waziristan, the Dawn reported.

"During the conduct of the operation, two terrorists were sent to hell. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them," it said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has praised the security forces for the successful operation.

