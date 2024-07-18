100 agreements worth 106.1 bn rubles concluded in Caucasus Investment Forum

Grozny [Russia], July 18 (ANI/WAM): Participants in the Caucasus Investment Forum (CIF) signed 100 agreements, including 7 with foreign authorities and companies, worth 106.1 billion rubles.

The CIF was held from July 15 to 17 under the theme "The Greater Caucasus: From Sea to Sea''.

The three-day event brought together over 4,000 delegates, including businessmen, experts, industrial companies, CEOs, and government officials from CIS countries and the five Caspian Sea states.

The SIF agenda included over 65 events with 430 speakers who discussed ways to develop and grow entrepreneurship, the agro-industrial complex, transport infrastructure, tourism, investment, Russian-MENA technological cooperation, industry, energy, the banking sector, international cooperation, healthcare, AI transformation of business and humanitarian issues. (ANI/WAM)

