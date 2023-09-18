100 Chinese military aircraft, 9 naval ships breach Strait median line, Taiwan lodges protest

Taipei [Taiwan], September 18 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has issued a strong plea to Beijing to cease its continuous military provocations after the detection of more than 100 Chinese warplanes in close proximity to the island within a 24-hour period spanning Sunday to Monday, CNN reported.

In a statement, the ministry expressed grave concern over the substantial number of warplanes, which it said posed "severe challenges to the Taiwan Strait and regional safety."

According to a flight map provided by the ministry, 40 of the 103 Chinese warplanes breached the median line on the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's self-declared air defence identification zone (ADIZ), as reported by CNN.

The incursions involved 10 Su-30 fighter jets, 12 J-10 fighter jets, four J-11 fighter jets, 10 J-16 fighter jets, two Y-20 aerial refuelling aircraft, and two KJ-500 airborne early warning and control planes.

ADIZ is unilaterally imposed and is distinct from sovereign airspace, which, under international law, extends 12 nautical miles from a territory's coastline. No Chinese warplanes were observed entering Taiwan's sovereign airspace.

The Chinese Communist Party regards Taiwan, with its democratic governance and a population of 24 million, as an integral part of its territory, despite never having exercised control over it.

The Communist Party has persistently asserted its goal of "unifying" Taiwan with the Chinese mainland, even if it requires the use of force, a stance vehemently rejected by Taiwanese authorities who steadfastly assert their sovereignty, according to CNN.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence emphasized that it maintains constant training to enhance its combat capabilities, underlining that peace in the Taiwan Strait is vital for upholding stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

The ministry added, "The Communist military's persistent military harassment can easily result in a sharp increase in tensions and worsen regional security. We call on the Beijing authorities to take up its responsibility and immediately stop this kind of destructive, unilateral action."

The highest recorded number of Chinese warplanes entering Taiwan's ADIZ within a 24-hour period was reported in October 2021, when 56 planes conducted such incursions in a single day, CNN reported.

