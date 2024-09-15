100 diplomats join Ambassadors' Retreat to discuss effective partnerships for shaping future of governments

Dubai [UAE], September 15 (ANI/WAM): Organised by the World Governments Summit Organisation (WGSO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the 'Ambassadors' Retreat' hosted more than 100 ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions in the UAE.

The event provided a platform for sharing best practices to enhance international cooperation aimed at shaping future governments. This initiative aligns with WGS efforts to promote cooperation and facilitate open dialogues that address global developments while proactively designing innovative solutions to overcome challenges.

The Retreat was held in the presence of Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the WGSO; Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future and Vice-Chair of the WGSO; and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Vice-Chair of the WGSO. UAE government leaders, ambassadors, and representatives of diplomatic missions in the UAE also participated in the event.

During the Retreat, Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi stated that the WGS is the largest global platform that transcends political differences and conflicting interests, bringing together governments, entrepreneurs, experts, and specialists in an open dialogue focused on collaboration to shape a better future for societies and the next generations.

He added, "The World Governments Summit embodies the visions and directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to build bridges of communication between countries with the aim of achieving common goals. It further translates the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to promote constructive cooperation and partnerships, enhancing dialogue channels and global communication to shape the future of governments for the good of all societies worldwide."

Omar Sultan Al Olama highlighted significant milestones contributing to the success of the World Governments Summit.

Al Olama noted that, in 2012, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum envisioned establishing a global platform for shaping future governments. He called on governments to convene and develop proactive solutions to address the most critical challenges facing humanity.

He added that the WGS has successfully established itself as a global hub for knowledge sharing among governments, focusing on harnessing innovation and technology to address global challenges. Since its inception, the WGS has hosted over 42,000 participants from more than 140 countries, including over 70 heads of state and government and more than 2,400 speakers. Participants have joined over 1,800 interactive seminars and workshops, reflecting the global impact of the WGS as a meeting point for government leaders.

"The previous edition of the WGS focused on developing strategic partnerships among governments, international organisations, and private sector innovators. Over 790 speakers participated in sessions covering key areas such as the future of AI, emerging economies, and global finance. Additionally, 15 forums and 21 high-level roundtables were organised, along with 14 side events. The WGS further launched 39 strategic reports in collaboration with knowledge partners, think tanks, academic institutions, and research organisations, studying global trends and providing effective strategies for creating innovative government models," Al Olama noted.

He added, "The upcoming edition of the Summit, scheduled for 11th-13th February, 2025, will discuss themes including effective governance, finance and economics, crisis management, capacity building, readiness for health challenges, and future outlooks. The event will host more than 110 sessions, launch 30 strategic reports, and feature over 200 speakers, 80 representatives from international, regional, and governmental organisations, and more than 6,000 participants."

The Ambassadors' Retreat organised an interactive roundtable where ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions shared their thoughts and visions on enhancing international cooperation to shape the future and enable a new government work ecosystem.

The roundtable, which included three discussion sessions, aimed to enhance international cooperation, explore innovative solutions for future challenges, and exchange ideas on diplomatic and government strategies. Topics included the role of technology in future city architecture, common factors shaping the global future, and accelerating the impact of the private sector in collaboration with the government.

The WGSO team presented key highlights of the upcoming WGS, scheduled for February 2025. They engaged participants in discussions to enrich the global agenda for government priorities and emerging future trends.

The Ambassadors' Retreat is an annual initiative organised by the World Governments Summit Organisation as part of its global mission to provide a platform for stimulating partnerships and supporting efforts to shape the future. Through its initiatives focusing on major global trends, WGS aims to involve stakeholders across various sectors in shaping future directions in fields closely connected to human life and the future of societies. (ANI/WAM)

