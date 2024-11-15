100 million Shekels allocated for Gaza area 'Resilience Centers'

Jerusalem [Israel], November 15 (ANI/TPS): In order to strengthen the national and mental resilience in the communities of the Takuma (Rebirth) region - located in what is commonly known as the "Gaza Envelope" - the Takuma Administration will budget for "resilience centers" in the region's communities in the amount of approximately 100 million Shekels (USD 26.75 million) provided through Israel's Ministry of the Negev, the Galilee and the National Resilience and Ministry of Health.

The Takuma Administration - which serves the Takuma region - said the resilience centers are an anchor in the field of mental health in routine and emergency situations and provide the residents of the region with a dedicated response to trauma in the field of prevention and treatment.

The support will be given for the construction and renovation of buildings where activities are carried out in the fields of mental resilience, community resilience and emergency preparedness. The support includes infrastructure for complementary treatments in the resilience centers, individual and group treatment rooms, team rooms, buildings for conducting workshops, lectures, trainings, therapy through the arts, nature and animals. (ANI/TPS)

