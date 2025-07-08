101 Indian students bag Erasmus+ Scholarships for higher education in Europe

New Delhi [India], July 8 : 101 Indian students, including 50 women, have been awarded the prestigious Erasmus + scholarships for two-year master's programme in Europe for the academic year starting 2025, an official statement said.

With this, India continues to be the largest recipient of the scholarship overall (since 2014) and ranks among the top three this year, further highlighting its strong and expanding academic partnership with the EU.

As per the statement, Erasmus+ students typically study in at least two European universities and receive a joint, double, or multiple degree. The scholarship covers tuition, travel, and living expenses, providing the recipients with a unique opportunity to enhance their academic and professional pursuits.

This year's cohort continues the strong tradition of Indian participation, particularly in fields that reflect shared EU-India priorities such as sustainability, innovation, and inclusive development. This year's recipients represent 20 Indian states across India, and will pursue a wide range of areas of focus, including sustainable urban development, artificial intelligence, migration and public policy, intellectual property law, food security, engineering, sustainable drug discovery, safe and reliable nuclear applications and more.

Congratulating the students, EU Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin, said, "Erasmus+ is more than a scholarship, it's a passport for personal and professional growth and a window of opportunities in and with Europe. For over 6,000 Indian students and scholars, it has opened doors to Europe's top universities and its incredible diverse cultures. Indian student's strong performance shows how strong and vibrant our people-to-people ties have become and they're only getting stronger."

He further added as quoted in the statement, "Over 90,000 Indian students are studying in Europe, a clear sign of the trust and enthusiasm for what Europe offers. These students are choosing Europe for its quality, diversity, and affordability and this shows why Europe has rightfully earned its place as one of the top global destinations for higher education. As Erasmus+ scholars, these individuals will not only enrich their own lives but also become bridges between the EU and India, driving positive change and deepening our bilateral relationship."

Over the next two years, Indian students will have the opportunity to study in more than 19 EU countries, including, France (24), Spain (12), Belgium (8), Portugal (8), Germany (7), Italy (5), Poland (4), Czech Republic (4), Austria (3), Hungary (3), Estonia (3), Netherlands (2), Croatia (2), Greece (2), Denmark (1), Finland (1), Norway (1), Ireland (1) and Latvia (1). Additionally, some students will pursue studies at affiliated universities across Europe and in non-European countries, a statement said.

India continues to be the largest beneficiary of the Erasmus + programme, with over 2200 students having received the prestigious Erasmus Mundus Scholarship since its inception in 2004. In total, over 6,000 Erasmus+ short and long-term Erasmus+ scholarships have been awarded to Indian students since the program opened to international students. In recent years, women's participation from India has shown a steady and encouraging rise, with near-equal representation among selected candidates becoming a consistent trend.

As the EU and India mark over 60 years of diplomatic relations, education exchange and youth mobility remain at the heart of the strategic partnership. Over the past decades, EU-India educational and people-to-people ties have grown significantly. Thousands of Indian students now choose Europe for its quality, diversity, and affordability in higher education, the statement said.

Erasmus+ has become a key platform for academic mobility, cultural exchange, and global networking. Future collaboration is expected to deepen through joint research, higher education collaboration, and technological collaboration closely aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and the global education needs, the statement added.

