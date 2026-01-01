101 year old holocaust survivor's last wish fulfilled with exhibition of his art

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 6 (ANI/TPS): At age 101, holocaust survivor Bezalel (Salik) Katz's last wish to gain public recognition and present his works to the general public was fulfilled as the artist got a solo exhibition.

Katz fought in the ranks of the Red Army in World War II, was mortally wounded, and just before his death was declared in the morgue, he came back to life.

His family perished in the Holocaust, but he chose life. Since then, he has painted thousands of works of art, including these days in the nursing home where he lives.

Now, as part of the "Wish for Exploitation" project of the Ministry of Welfare and Social Security and the Ezer Mitzion Association, the exhibition "Flying in Time" was launched for the first time in his life - a solo exhibition featuring paintings, portraits and landscapes he created over the years.

The "Heart's Wish for Utilization" project's members collected the paintings from various places, gathered details about each of Katz's works, and located a gallery in Jerusalem - and now a solo exhibition of his works, "Flying in Time," opened at the "Harmoni" Center in Jerusalem. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor