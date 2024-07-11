11 injured, dozens stranded underground in Poland coal mine accident

Warsaw, July 11 A quake hitting a coal mine in southern Poland left at least 11 miners injured and dozens still underground waiting to be rescued, local authorities said on Thursday.

So far, around 30 people have managed to get to the surface. Twenty of them were taken to hospital in stable condition, according to Lukasz Pach, Director of the Provincial Emergency Medical Service in Katowice.

There are more than 10 rescue teams on site and the rescue is still going on, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Polish Mining Group, which owns the mine, said that there were 68 people in the affected area at the time of the quake.

The coal mine is one of the oldest in Silesia, southern Poland.

