11 injured in bus accident on Kabul-Takhar highway
By ANI | Published: January 7, 2022 06:20 PM2022-01-07T18:20:13+5:302022-01-07T18:30:02+5:30
At least 11 passengers were injured in a bus accident on the Kabul-Takhar highway, local media reported on Friday.
Taking to Twitter, Tolo News reported that the incident took in Kunduz in Khan Abad district.
"At least 11 passengers were injured in a bus accident on the Kabul-Takhar highway on Thursday, said health officials. It occurred in Kunduz in Khan Abad district," Tolo News tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
