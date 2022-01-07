11 injured in bus accident on Kabul-Takhar highway

At least 11 passengers were injured in a bus accident on the Kabul-Takhar highway, local media reported on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Tolo News reported that the incident took in Kunduz in Khan Abad district.

"At least 11 passengers were injured in a bus accident on the Kabul-Takhar highway on Thursday, said health officials. It occurred in Kunduz in Khan Abad district," Tolo News tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor