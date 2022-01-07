11 injured in bus accident on Kabul-Takhar highway

By ANI | Published: January 7, 2022 06:20 PM2022-01-07T18:20:13+5:302022-01-07T18:30:02+5:30

At least 11 passengers were injured in a bus accident on the Kabul-Takhar highway, local media reported on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Tolo News reported that the incident took in Kunduz in Khan Abad district.

"At least 11 passengers were injured in a bus accident on the Kabul-Takhar highway on Thursday, said health officials. It occurred in Kunduz in Khan Abad district," Tolo News tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

