11 killed after multi-vehicle crash in Turkiye
By IANS | Published: December 28, 2023 12:35 PM2023-12-28T12:35:12+5:302023-12-28T12:40:17+5:30
Ankara, Dec 28 At least 11 people were killed while 57 others were injured in a chain traffic accident on Thursday on a highway in Turkiye, Xinhua news agency reported.
More details to follow.
