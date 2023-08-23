11 killed in explosion at coal mine in China's Shaanxi province

Beijing [China], August 23 : At least 11 people were killed on the outskirts of Yanan in the mountainous Shaanxi province of China on Monday when an explosion occurred in a coal mine, reported Al Jazeera.

The explosion took place at 8:26 pm on Monday at the Xintai Coal Mine near Yanan, the municipal emergency management bureau said.

At the time of the explosion, nearly 90 people were present at the site, nine of them were trapped inside and were "found with no vital signs" by 9 a.m. on Tuesday, reported Al Jazeera citing CCTV.

Two others were also seriously injured and died after rescue efforts failed.

Moreover, the provincial Department of Emergency Management confirmed the explosion on social media, according to Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s news outlet China Daily reported that the rescue efforts were underway as local emergency management, fire rescue, mining rescue and public security authorities rushed immediately to the incident site.

The incident becomes the deadliest since the February collapse of an open-pit mine in the northern region of Inner Mongolia which took the lives of over 50 people, reported Al Jazeera.

Furthermore, China has experienced several episodes of deadly industrial and construction accidents in recent months, owing to poor safety training and regulation, official corruption and corporate profit-seeking.

Last month, an explosion at a chemical plant in Southeast China sent huge billows of thick black smoke into the air, CNN reported.

The blast took place at a plant owned by the silicon oil production company Jiangxi QianTai New Materials at around noon in the city of Guixi, Jiangxi province, according to Chinese state media outlet CCTV.

Videos circulated on social media show firefighters urging people to keep their distance.

