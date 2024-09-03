11 killed, including students after school bus in China crashes into crowd

Beijing [China], September 3 : In a devastating incident, 11 were killed, including students and parents after a school bus in China crashed into a crowd, reported Channel News Asia citing CCTV.

On Tuesday a school bus collided with a group of people outside a middle school in Tai'an city, located in Shandong province, Eastern China.

This tragic incident killed six parents and five students. The collision took place at approximately 7:27 a.m.

CCTV reported that the driver lost control of the bus as it was approaching the school, leading the vehicle to veer into a crowd assembled on the roadside. The impact of the crash was severe, leaving several victims in critical condition.

Among the injured, one individual was reported to be in a "critical" state, while 12 others were described as "stable." Emergency services responded promptly to the scene, yet the extent of the injuries and the fatalities underscored the grave nature of the accident, CNA reported.

Disturbing images and videos of the aftermath have been widely shared on social media, capturing the chaotic and distressing scene. The footage shows individuals in blood-stained clothing lying on the ground near the wrecked bus.

Bystanders were seen attempting to provide aid to the injured, while the audio from the videos reveals expressions of horror and grief from those present. One woman's voice, captured on video, conveyed a deep sense of sadness and relief for narrowly escaping the disaster.

Local authorities have detained the driver of the bus for questioning, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway. This incident has intensified concerns regarding traffic safety and driving standards in China, as per reports by CNA.

The country has witnessed a troubling frequency of fatal traffic accidents, often attributed to inadequate safety regulations and erratic driving behaviours.

This tragic event follows a similar incident in July, when a vehicle in Changsha struck pedestrians, resulting in eight deaths and five injuries. In that case, a 55-year-old suspect was detained, but the exact details surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

