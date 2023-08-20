11 labourers killed in militant attack in Pakistan, says Caretaker PM

Islamabad, Aug 20 Eleven labourers were killed in a militant attack in North Waziristan district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Sunday.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Pakistan caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar posted, "Heartbreaking to know about the terrorist attack in North Waziristan which claimed the lives of 11 innocent laborers. Strongly condemn this senseless act of violence and stand in solidarity with the families affected."

The incident occurred late Saturday night, when a private vehicle carrying the labourers hit a landmine in the Gull Meer Kor area, Dawn reported quoting police.

