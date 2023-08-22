11 million people suffering from hypertension, diabetes under treatment in India, says WHO director-general Ghebreyesus

Geneva [Switzerland], August 22 : The World Health Organisation (WHO), Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted that around 11 million people suffering from hypertension and diabetes are on treatment in India.

Ghebreyesus stressed that earlier this year, India set the target to treat 75 million people with hypertension and diabetes by 2025.

Taking to his social media handle 'X', formerly known as Twitter, Dr Ghebreyesus said, "Earlier this year, #India set a target to reach 75 million people with hypertension and diabetes on treatment by 2025. This is based on @WHO's HEARTS technical package of interventions. This is the largest expansion of care for #noncommunicablediseases the world has seen."

"Nearly 11 million people on treatment," the tweet added.

The tweet further said that more than 50 million with National Health ID cards are linked to the Noncommunicable Diseases (NCD) portal.

It also emphasized that 132 million people have been screened for hypertension, diabetes or cancer to date. Whereas, 150 million people screened through the e-Sanjeevani telemedicine platform through 188,000 providers.

Moreover, he said that out of 36 State and Union Territories, 27 had developed a treatment protocol for hypertension.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched an initiative to screen and place 75 million people with hypertension or diabetes on Standard Care by 2025.

"This announcement was made at a G20 co-branded event “Accelerating the Prevention and Management of Hypertension and Diabetes” which was organized jointly by the Union Health Ministry in collaboration with the WHO Country office in India to mark World Hypertension Day, 2023," a statement by World Health Organization said.

According to an official release, the Outcome Budget document of Union Budget 2023-2024 has for the first time introduced hypertension and diabetes treatment as output indicators reflecting the government's commitment to scale-up hypertension and diabetes coverage services.

In her virtual address, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Director, WHO-SEARO also congratulated the Govt of India for launching ambitious healthcare initiatives.

She applauded India's commitment to primary healthcare and highlighted the operationalization of more than 1.5 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres as a significant achievement.

She also urged countries in the Southeast Asia region to create a new and effective regional roadmap to accelerate NCD control.

