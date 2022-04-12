11,000 MT rice from India reaches Colombo ahead of Sri Lanka's New Year

Sri Lanka is all set to celebrate New year on April 14 at a time when the country is in the abyss of a severe economic crisis and as a neighbouring country, India is providing maximum help to the Island nation.

The stock of 11,000 MT of rice from India reached Colombo on Tuesday ahead of the country's New Year celebrations.

Eldos Mathew Punnose, Central Public Information Officer, Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka told ANI: "11000 MT rice from India reached Colombo by ship Chen Glory today ahead of New Year celebration in Sri Lanka. 16,000 MT of rice was supplied by India to Sri Lanka in the past week itself. These supplies which mark a special bond between two nations will continue."

"In addition to USD 1 billion dollar credit line, India supported with food medicines and other essential commodities guided by the priority of govt of Sri Lanka. India has also extended USD 500 million credit line to purchase fuel, under this around 2,70,000 MT of petrol, diesel has already arrived in Sri Lanka," he added.

"Our relationship with Sri Lanka is multi dimensional and it is comprehensive in nature. We are good friends and good neighbours," the Indian high commission official added.

While speaking to Media, Chairman of State trading corporation, Yoga Perera said that many countries have come forward to help and negotiations going on but India was the first country under credit line delivering the consignment to help Sri Lanka at this time.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor