12 detained in Russia's Dagestan over terror plot

Moscow, Dec 8 Twelve individuals accused of planning a large-scale terrorist attack have been detained in southern Dagestan Republic in Russia.

According to a statement from the local security service, law enforcement officers seized two improvised explosive devices, a ton of ammonium nitrate, as well as weapons and ammunition during searches of the suspects' homes, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Russia's RIA Novosti news agency.

The suspects have confessed to the planned attack, the statement said.

Dagestan, located in the North Caucasian region, is one of Russia's most linguistically and ethnically diverse regions with a predominantly Muslim population.

