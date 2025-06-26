12 killed after gunmen open fire at crowd in Mexico's street festival

Mexico City, June 26 At least 12 people were killed and nearly 20 others wounded in a brutal overnight attack in the Mexican city of Irapuato, located in the state of Guanajuato, after gunmen opened fire during a festive street celebration honouring St. John the Baptist, local authorities have confirmed.

The tragedy unfolded on Wednesday (local time) as residents gathered to dance and drink in a community housing complex.

A video circulating on social media captured moments of joy -- a live band playing, people dancing -- before panic erupted as gunshots rang out, sending the crowd fleeing in terror.

Rodolfo Gomez Cervantes, a local official from Irapuato, addressed a press conference on Wednesday, confirming that the death toll had risen to 12 and that about 20 others were receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the attack.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned the violence and called for swift justice.

"It is very unfortunate what happened. An investigation is underway," she said in a statement, as federal and state security forces scrambled to piece together what transpired and identify those responsible.

Guanajuato, a state situated northwest of Mexico City, has become one of Mexico's most violent regions in recent years.

Criminal groups have been waging deadly turf wars for control over drug routes, extortion networks, and other illicit enterprises.

The state recorded 1,435 homicides in the first five months of 2025 -- more than double the number seen in any other Mexican state, according to local media reports.

This latest massacre comes just a day after five people were killed in separate violent incidents across Guanajuato, according to the state attorney general's office.

It also follows a similar attack last month, when gunmen stormed a Catholic Church event in the town of San Bartolo de Berrios, killing seven attendees.

Authorities have yet to name suspects or confirm which criminal organisation may be behind the recent violence in Irapuato.

Investigations are underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor