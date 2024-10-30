12 killed and 19 injured across three road accidents in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 30 : 12 people were killed and 19 others were injured in three accident cases in Sibi, Noshki and Washuk districts of Balochistan on Tuesday, as per Dawn.

Dawn reported that the worst tragedy took place in Washuk's Nag area when a vehicle carrying Iranian petrol collided head-on with another vehicle. Both vehicles caught fire, leaving the people inside with no chance to escape. Five of them burned to death.

"All the five people present inside the two vehicles burned to death," the assistant commissioner of Washuk said. "The bodies were beyond recognition", as per Dawn.

In another accident in Balochistan, five passengers were killed and 13 others injured when a Jacobabad-bound van collided with a truck on the Quetta-Sibi highway near Mithri area of Sibi district.

Two of the injured were in serious condition.

Levies officials put down the accident to overspeeding by both the vehicles. Levies and FC personnel shifted the bodies and the injured to the Sibi District Hospital.

In the third accident, two people were killed and six others injured in Daak area of Noshki district when a vehicle carrying a wedding party overturned. A woman was among the dead, as reported by Dawn.

Earlier in September this year too, six people were killed and eight others injured in road accidents in Khuzdar, Surab, and Nasirabad areas of Balochistan.

As per a report by the World Bank, titled, 'Public Infrastructure Trends and Gaps in Pakistan', when it comes to the transport sector of Pakistan, "Pakistan has a comparatively low density of paved roads, a dismal quality of railroads and airports and only an acceptable quality of seaports with respect to selected comparator countries".

Pakistan is a lower middle income country.

According the World Health Organisation's Global Status Report on Road Safety 2023, it was observed that Pakistan does not have a national law on universal access to emergency care. It also does not have a national law guaranteeing free-of-charge access to rehabilitative care for the injured. The country also lacks a free-of-charge access to psychological services to road crash victims and their families.

