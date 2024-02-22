12 killed in Mexico gang clash: President

Mexico City, Feb 22 At least 12 people were killed in a confrontation between rival criminal gangs in Mexico's southern state of Guerrero, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

Investigation into the incident began on Tuesday and is ongoing, with National Guard troops already at the site, Lopez Obrador told reporters on Wednesday at the National Palace in Mexico City at a daily press conference as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The President added the authorities will provide more details later on the deadly clash, according to local media.

