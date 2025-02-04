12 miners rescued after gold mine collapses in western Kenya

Nairobi, Feb 4 Twelve miners who were trapped after a gold mine collapsed in western Kenya have been rescued, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The police and the Kenya Red Cross Society, which led the rescue efforts, said the 12 artisanal miners were trapped in a shaft after the walls of the mine they were excavating collapsed on them in Shinyalu, Kakamega County, at about 6 pm local time (1500 GMT) on Monday.

More than 20 miners were working in the shaft at the time of the accident, but rescuers managed to pull all of them out during a rescue operation conducted by the police, the county disaster team and humanitarian organisations early Tuesday, Shinyalu Sub-County Police Commander Daniel Mukumbu said.

"The 12 miners who were trapped have been rescued," the Kenya Red Cross Society confirmed.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi urged the mining community to place greater emphasis on safety measures in the industry.

"To all miners, I urge you to prioritise safety and exercise utmost caution in your operations. Your lives are invaluable, and no measure is too great when it comes to ensuring your well-being," he said.

According to witnesses, the miners had been excavating when the structure collapsed, creating a dangerous situation for those inside, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kakamega County has one of the largest mining operations in western Kenya, with significant gold deposits making it a hotspot for artisanal miners seeking a livelihood.

Mines in Kenya are considered dangerous due to poor safety precautions, with frequent collapses resulting in fatalities in recent years.

Mining in Kenya is mainly Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (ASM) with a few Large-Scale Mining (LSM) operations. The sector contributes and has the potential to contribute greatly to the economic development of the country.

Kenya's State Department for Mining says that it remains committed to the provision of efficient and sustainable management of the mining sector, ensuring that mineral exploration and mining activities align with the highest standards of quality, safety, and environmental responsibility.

