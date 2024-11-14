12 'terrorists' killed in operations in Pakistan

Islamabad, Nov 14 Twelve "terrorists" were killed in two separate intelligence-based operations in Pakistan, the military said.

Security forces conducted the operations in the southwest Balochistan province and northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement late on Wednesday.

During the operation in the Kech district of Balochistan, an intense fire exchange took place between security forces and "terrorists." Four of them, including a "high-value target," were killed, reports Xinhua news agency.

Separately, eight "terrorists" were killed and six others injured after security forces effectively attacked their location in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Clearance operations were being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the areas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor