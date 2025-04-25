12,000 Afghan nationals caught with fake Pakistani passports in Saudi Arabia: Interior committee

Islamabad, April 25 Pakistan's Standing Committee on Interior has been informed that over 12,000 Afghan nationals were caught with fake Pakistani passports while travelling to Saudi Arabia in the past five years, raising serious concerns over tens of thousands more such cases of Afghan nationals being able to get fake Pakistani passports and using them to travel to different countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The revelation was done during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, which was briefed about the ongoing repatriation process and ongoing campaign to nab illegal Afghan nationals, along with the law and order situation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

"At least 12,000 people reached Saudi Arabia on fake Pakistani passports. Of them, 3,000 had photo-swapped passports, while 6,000 passports were issued by tampering with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) data," informed Director General Passports, Mustafa Jamal Qazi.

"Most of the people who travelled on these fake documents were deported to Afghanistan. None of them are now in Pakistan," he added.

Qazi also revealed that strict action was taken against officials of NADRA and Passport Department officials, including at least 35 Assistant Directors.

The issue of Afghan nationals making fake identities and passports to travel abroad has been a serious challenge for years. Reliable sources revealed that this is one of the reasons why countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been rejecting visas for individuals from different cities of Pakistan. It is believed that thousands of Afghan nationals have been caught in possession of fake passports with their addresses being of different urban and rural cities of Pakistan.

"It is a fact that there are still thousands of Afghans in the UAE, with fake Pakistani identities and passports. The UAE government has been cracking down on them and has already arrested and deported many," said a Pakistani official in Dubai.

Pakistan is in process of deporting and repatriating thousands of illegal Afghan nationals and holders of the Afghan Citizen Card (ACC). As per details, over 80,000 Afghan nationals have returned to Afghanistan since April 1, 2025.

In the latest and third phase of repatriation, Pakistani authorities have asked registered Afghan nationals, including holders of Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, to voluntarily return to Afghanistan, adding that formal deportation and crackdown against them would start after the end of April 30 deadline.

