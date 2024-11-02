126 Italian innovators showcase pioneering technology at ADIPEC 2024

Dubai [UAE], November 2 (ANI/WAM): Italy is set to showcase its expertise and innovation in the energy sector at ADIPEC 2024, the world's most influential oil and gas exhibition, held in Abu Dhabi from 4-7 November 2024.

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) will organise the official participation of 28 Italian companies in the 2024 edition, reinforcing Italy's pivotal role in shaping the future of the global energy industry.

This presence underscores Italy's commitment to fostering deeper trade and technological collaboration with the UAE.

At ADIPEC 2024, Italian companies will present cutting-edge technologies designed to address the evolving challenges of the global energy market.

The Italian pavilion, organised by ITA in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy in the UAE, will showcase key players in various sectors including valves, pumps, turbines, actuators, compressors, and pressure equipment. These technologies are essential for enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of oil extraction, refining, and transportation.

Italian technology is also a key contributor to achieve a greener economy and a climate-safe future, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement and of the recent consensus achieved during COP28 in Dubai.

Italy's participation in ADIPEC 2024 provides a valuable platform for fostering deeper partnerships with the UAE and other key players in the energy industry. With 22 per cent year-on-year growth in Italian exports to the UAE in 2024, this collaboration is expected to strengthen further, as both nations invest in technologies and projects that prioritise sustainability, innovation, and efficiency.

This steady growth is a testament to Italy's increasing relevance in the Middle East's energy market, driven by robust demand for "Made in Italy" solutions. Italy now commands 10 per cent of the UAE's oil and gas equipment imports, further cementing its status as a key supplier in the sector. Italian innovation, particularly in midstream technologies like pipelines and LNG infrastructure, aligns perfectly with the UAE's ambitious energy infrastructure goals, strengthening the UAE-Italy Energy Partnership.

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said, "We are very proud to be present every year at ADIPEC - the world's largest energy event - to promote the excellence of the Italian Energy and Oil & Gas Industry. Many great Italian Companies have worked for decades in the UAE Energy sector, and they have contributed to making the UAE the great Country it is. The numbers are outstanding! 126 leading Italian companies, 28 of them at the Italian Trade Agency Pavilion, showcase Italy's commitment to most advanced technologies, innovation, sustainable and efficient energy solutions."

Valerio Soldani, Trade Commissioner of Italy to the UAE, said, "Italy has a proud tradition of delivering cutting-edge technology to the oil and gas industry, with a strong focus on innovation-led and sustainability-driven industrial solution. Our continued presence at ADIPEC 2024 is a testament to our ongoing commitment to support the UAE's growing energy needs. We are bringing 28 innovative companies to this year's edition, ensuring that Italy remains a leader in the global energy dialogue." (ANI/WAM)

