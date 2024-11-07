1,270 climbers allowed to scale 45 peaks in Nepal

Kathmandu, Nov 7 As many as 1,270 climbers have received permits to climb 45 mountains in Nepal in the fall climbing season, the country's Department of Tourism announced Thursday.

Of the total, 463 are allowed to climb Mount Ama Dablam, 308 for Mount Manaslu and 144 for Mount Himlung Himal.

The mountaineers, which include 289 females, are from 73 countries and regions, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We are still receiving a few enquiries. The number will increase slightly in the coming weeks," Rakesh Gurung, Director at the department.

Nepal has earned $575,253 in royalty by issuing the permits.

The fall climbing season in Nepal starts in September and runs until November.

