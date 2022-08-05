13 dead in Thai nightclub fire
By IANS | Published: August 5, 2022 09:21 AM2022-08-05T09:21:03+5:302022-08-05T09:30:07+5:30
Bangkok, Aug 5 At least 13 people were killed and several others injured due to a fire at a nightclub in Thailand's Chonburi province on Friday, local media reported.
The fire, which broke out at about 1 a.m., has been brought under control and the injured people have been hospitalised, Xinhua news agency quoted the Bangkok Post as saying in a report.
Investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway.
